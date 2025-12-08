GV Prakash's next titled Happy Raj, Abbas to make Tamil cinema return after a decade

Actor-composer GV Prakash has unveiled the title of his upcoming film with debut director Maria Raja Elanchezian. Sharing three posters that gives a glimpse of his look from the film, it was revealed that the film has been titled Happy Raj.
Actor Abbas is making his comeback in the Tamil film industry after a long sabbatical with this film. Sri Gouri Priya plays the female lead and the other cast members include George Mariyam, Prarthna, Adhirchi Arun, Madurai Muthu, Sofa Boy Rasool and others.
Sharing the reason for naming the film Happy Raj, director Maria Elanchezian said in a statement, “It emerges from a simple yet profound ambition, to create a high-spirited celebration of joy in cinema. We have witnessed audiences erupt with energy for adrenaline-filled, mass entertainers. But in today’s world, one overwhelmed by social media, unfiltered negativity, and the tragic rise of real-life despair, I felt an earnest need to craft a film that stands as an antidote to the gloom."
He further noted that the protagonist is named ‘Happy’ as it "serves as a constant reminder of the emotion that binds this narrative." "In fact, you may hear the word ‘Happy’ echoed throughout the film more than a hundred times, not as mere repetition, but as a rhythmic mantra of optimism," he added.
The director, who has previously worked as an assistant to Pradeep Ranganathan, also noted that the film will be a "luminous and uplifting experience."
Produced by Jayavardhanan and co-produced by Jaikanth Suresh, the film will have music by Justin Prabhakaran, cinematography by Madhan Christopher, editing by Selva RK and art direction by Kumar Gangappan.
Besides Happy Raj, GV Prakash also has Mental Manadhil, directed by Selvaraghavan which also has him composing music. Further, he will be starring as the lead in a film produced by Pa Ranjith's Neelam Productions which has Sreenath Bhasi and Sunil in pivotal roles.