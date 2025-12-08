Suriya 47 helmed by Jithu Madhavan goes on floors

Suriya 47 has gone on floors. Jithu Madhavan's wife, Shifina, shared photos from the launch ceremony of Suriya 47, on her Instagram story on Sunday. Photos and videos feature the film's key cast and crew, namely Suriya, Nazriya Fahadh and Naslen, along with director Jithu Madhavan and music composer Sushin Shyam.
Additionally, the photo of the clapboard also features a tag for cinematographer Unni Palode, who will make his debut with the film. The film is backed by Zhagaram Studios, which is speculated to be Suriya's new production banner. An official announcement of the film from the makers is awaited.
Jithu Madhavan previously helmed Aavesham starring Fahadh Faasil in the lead role and made his directorial debut with Romancham. Sushin Shyam composed the music for both the films and will be collaborating with the filmmaker for the third time for Suriya 47. Unni Palode has previously worked as an associate to Malayalam cinematographers such as Shyju Khalid, Sameer Thahir, and Gireesh Gangadharan.
As per a few previous reports, most of the crew associated with Jithu's shelved project with Mohanlal are also associated with Suriya’s 47th film. However, the makers are yet to confirm the same. Reportedly, Suriya will be seen in the role of a police officer in the upcoming film.
It is to be noted that Suriya was previously set to work with Nazriya in Sudha Kongara's film, which has now become Parasakthi, starring Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa and Sreeleela. Meant to be Suriya's 43rd outing, also starring Dulquer Salmaan, the film was eventually shelved.
Meanwhile, Suriya is currently awaiting the release of Karuppu, his 45th film helmed by RJ Balaji. He stars alongside Trisha in the film, a release date for which is yet to be announced. Last seen in Retro, he is now busy shooting for his 46th outing, helmed by Venky Atluri. Also starring Mamitha Baiju, the film is yet to receive a title.
Nazriya was last seen in Sookshmadarshini. She previously collaborated with Jithu Madhavan as the producer of Aavesham. She backed the film along with her husband, Fahadh, under the Fahadh Faasil and Friends banner and co-produced it with Anwar Rasheed of Anwar Rasheed Entertainments. Naslen, on the other hand, is fresh off the success of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra. He has Torpedo, Tiki Taka and Mollywood Times in various stages of production.