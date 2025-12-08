Suriya 47 helmed by Jithu Madhavan goes on floors

Nazriya was last seen in Sookshmadarshini. She previously collaborated with Jithu Madhavan as the producer of Aavesham. She backed the film along with her husband, Fahadh, under the Fahadh Faasil and Friends banner and co-produced it with Anwar Rasheed of Anwar Rasheed Entertainments. Naslen, on the other hand, is fresh off the success of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra. He has Torpedo, Tiki Taka and Mollywood Times in various stages of production.