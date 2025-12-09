'Cinema has never been one-size-fits-all': Krithi Shetty on eight-hour shifts for actors

Krithi Shetty, who is currently gearing up for the release of Vaa Vaathiyaar, headlined by Karthi, has shared her two cents on the recent debate on eight-hour work shifts for actors. The matter became a topic of contention after Deepika Padukone voiced concerns about erratic work hours and demanded an eight-hour workday for a work-life balance.

Speaking to IANS, the Custody actor opined that a formula or a rule for all won't work for the film industry. "I think cinema has never been one size fits all. Every single person here is different. Everyone's working process is different. No two people are the same. Obviously no two actresses can be the same. Because I think actresses are a little more different in their process of living and a little more clear because they are so conscious of what they do. So I think it all depends on what works for you."

To drive her point home, she took the example of herself and her capacities when it comes to the number of hours for a shoot. "Personally, I can work 24 hours because I might have the energy to. I don't have as many family responsibilities to take care of. I am willing to. I am a director's actor. If the director requires me to work 13 hours. I am completely willing," she said.

She also mentioned how she has been practising the same, by explaining, "In fact, while shooting for this film, I was doing double shifts. One in Hyderabad and one here in Chennai. Right now, I am willing to work because I have the energy. But if someone doesn't, I particularly don't see it as a wrong thing."

But Krithi Shetty is clear that what works for her doesn't necessarily have to work for another and reiterates that it is important for makers and actors to agree upon working hours. "If the director and the producers know in advance that an actor is willing to work these long hours, then there is no issue. If not, they can look for another person. So, I think it depends on the individual. And it's healthier if it's discussed prior."

Vaa Vaathiyaar is helmed by Nalan Kumarasamy and also stars Anandaraj, GM Sundar, and Shilpa Manjunath in pivotal roles. Produced by KE Gnanavel Raja of the Studio Green banner, Vaa Vaathiyaar's technical crew comprises cinematographer George C Williams, editor Vetre Krishnan, music composer Santhosh Narayanan, and art director DRK Kiran. The film is slated to open in theatres on December 12. Krithi Shetty also has LIK and Genie in the pipeline.