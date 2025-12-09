Kaantha on OTT: When and where to watch Dulquer Salmaan-Samuthirakani's period mystery drama

Nearly a month after its release in theatres, Kaantha is all set to make its digital premiere. Directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, the film, which stars Samuthirakani, Bhagyashri Borse and Rana Daggubati in leading roles, will arrive on OTT platform Netflix on December 12.
The period mystery drama revolves around the ego tussle between Ayya (Samuthirakaani) and TK Mahadevan (Dulquer) and the consequences surrounding it. Kumari (Bhagyashri Borse), who acts alongside TK Mahadevan, is also caught in the chaos. Kaantha was inspired by the rise and fall of yesteryear actor MK Thyagaraja Bhagavathar, who was widely regarded as Tamil cinema's first superstar.
Upon release on November 14, the film was received with positive reviews for the actors' compelling performances, but was criticised by a section of the audience for its screenplay that dulls the narrative in the second half of the runtime. Following feedback and suggestions, the makers trimmed the film's runtime a week into its theatrical run.
Our CE review of the film by Avinash Ramachandran read, "While we feel enamoured by the visual grandeur of this world, one can’t help but feel a sense of exhaustion from the world-building that might even make one forget that the film began with a murder. Kaantha goes to so many places that the cold-blooded murder gets buried under the visual and aural splendour, and performances that you can’t take your eyes off."
Kaantha also features Ravindra Vijay, Nizhalgal Ravi, and Bagavathi Perumal in key roles. The film is jointly produced by Rana Daggubati and Dulquer Salmaan under their Spirit Media and Wayfarer Films banners respectively. Kaantha marked a comeback into Tamil cinema for Dulquer after 2022's Hey Sinamika.
The film's technical team includes cinematographer Dani Sanchez Lopez, editor Llewellyn Anthony Gonsalvez, composer Jhanu Chanthar, and art director Ramalingam. Thamizh Prabha serves as its additional dialogue writer and story consultant, as well as additional screenwriter along with Sri Harsha Rameshwaram.