Thadayam director Harish Hero: Pandiyarajan was keen on working with next-gen filmmakers

An investigative thriller, Thadayam is a chamber drama centred on a murder in a hill station. Pandiyarajan, a retired constable, begins probing the suspects as everyone is forced to stay put due to rain and landslides. Talking about the challenges of filming, Harish says lighting and framing were tricky. "There are over 10 people in the frame. Positioning them and keeping a wide frame in a vertical view was challenging. This is one of the genres loved by people, and most of us are also reel-watchers, which are vertical. So I wanted to combine the two."



While sharing that he is trying something new with the series, Harish says he doesn't really want to depart from the web-series format of writing either. "One minute is typically the duration of an advertisement. We took it as a challenge to make sure there is no dearth of cliffhangers," he says, adding that the focus is definitely on the cliffhangers to engage the audience and retain them. "All the suspects have a history with the victim, so we have planned to begin and end an episode with a cliffhanger," concludes Harish, on a hopeful note.