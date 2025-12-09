Rajinikanth confirms that Padayappa 2 is in the works

Sharing an exclusive video about the experience of shooting that film, actor Rajinikanth said that in his decades-long career, he hasn't witnessed such scathes of women turning out in huge numbers in theatres. He said that he strongly felt making a second part of Padayappa after being a part of sequels like 2.0 and Jailer 2. Rajinikanth added that the second part would be made from the point of view of Neelambari (Ramya Krishnan), who takes a vow to avenge Padayappa (Rajinikanth) even by taking a rebirth in her dying moment.