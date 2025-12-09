Rajinikanth confirms that Padayappa 2 is in the works

As Rajinikanth is set to turn 75 this Friday and has completed 50 years in cinema, his iconic film, Padayappa, is set to re-release in theatres on December 12.
Sharing an exclusive video about the experience of shooting that film, actor Rajinikanth said that in his decades-long career, he hasn't witnessed such scathes of women turning out in huge numbers in theatres. He said that he strongly felt making a second part of Padayappa after being a part of sequels like 2.0 and Jailer 2. Rajinikanth added that the second part would be made from the point of view of Neelambari (Ramya Krishnan), who takes a vow to avenge Padayappa (Rajinikanth) even by taking a rebirth in her dying moment.
Rajinikanth said the story for the second part is currently under discussion and would be a celebration of a film like the first one.
Padayappa, directed by KS Ravikumar, also starred Sivaji Ganesan, Soundarya, Radha Ravi, Nassar, Manivannan, and Abbas. Produced by Rajinikanth's Arunachala Cine Creations, the film still remains a favourite among Tamil fans for its strong storyline and screenplay, and also for AR Rahman's soundtrack and songs.