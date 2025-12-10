Arasan, Vetri Maaran-Silambarasan TR's film, commences production

As actor Silambarasan TR promised the other day, production on Arasan, his next film with director Vetri Maaran, has commenced earlier today following a pooja function, CE has learnt from sources close to the project. Set in the same universe as the filmmaker's Vada Chennai (2018), it marks the 49th film in Silambarasan's career. Kalaipuli S Thanu is producing the film under his V Creations banner. It also stars Vijay Sethupathi, who has earlier worked with Vetri Maaran on the Viduthalai franchise and with Silambarasan on Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.
Earlier this year, Arasan's makers released a promo, taking viewers into the underbelly of North Chennai, building further anticipation around the film. Its screenplay is a version of the script that Vetri Maaran wrote for Vada Chennai at a time Silambarasan was in talks for it. Eventually, Dhanush starred in the 2018 film, and the story changed.
On the technical front, the film has composer Anirudh, who is working on a Vetri Maaran film and with Silambarasan for the first time. There is speculation that Andrea Jeremiah, Kishore, and Samuthirakani are reprising their Vada Chennai roles in Arasan and that Manikandan and Kavin have joined the film. However, the film's makers are yet to confirm the speculation about the rest of the cast.