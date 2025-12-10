Arasan, Vetri Maaran-Silambarasan TR's film, commences production

As actor Silambarasan TR promised the other day, production on Arasan, his next film with director Vetri Maaran, has commenced earlier today following a pooja function, CE has learnt from sources close to the project. Set in the same universe as the filmmaker's Vada Chennai (2018), it marks the 49th film in Silambarasan's career. Kalaipuli S Thanu is producing the film under his V Creations banner. It also stars Vijay Sethupathi, who has earlier worked with Vetri Maaran on the Viduthalai franchise and with Silambarasan on Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.