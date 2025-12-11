Krithi Shetty: 'Vaa Vaathiyaar will introduce MGR's aura and legacy to a new generation'

There's a reason why movies are associated with magic. The illusion of watching others' lives unfold is a fantasy that continues to enthrall. It is one of the reasons why actor Krithi Shetty dreamt of a life in cinema. As someone who always wanted to be in front of the camera, life handed her not just a handful of lemons, but a lemon tree that continues to bear fruit. She made a dream debut in Telugu with Uppena (2021). Her Malayalam debut, Ajayante Randam Moshanam (2024), was an action-adventure spanning timelines. And now, she is gearing up for her Tamil debut with Vaa Vaathiyaar, a fantasy film. In fact, fantasy is the common thread between her upcoming Tamil films, too. "It isn't like I decided to work only in fantasy films, but the variety within this space was fascinating. While Vaa Vathiyaar has a mystical element, Love Insurance Kompany is futuristic, and Genie involves magical realism. Imagine living all these lives in fantastical premises," says Krithi, who is embarking on her first direct Tamil film with the Karthi-starrer, helmed by Nalan Kumarasamy.
Despite stepping into new territory, Krithi has done the required groundwork, starting with learning the language. Speaking measured Tamil, with just enough smattering of English, Krithi has also done the required homework for a film that invokes one of the greatest Tamil actors to ever grace the silver screen. "I come from a generation that doesn't know enough about the legendary MG Ramachandran," says Krithi, who plays a spirit medium in Vaa Vaathiyaar, which has a strong connection to the iconic actor-politician. "I believe this film will be like an introduction to him, his aura, and his legacy. I related to how he always wanted to do good for everyone and teach good things to society. Cinema is a very influential medium, and he proved to be a hero in real life, as well. It's a blessed thing to be in a film that showcases such an elevated human with a unique personality."
Naming Enga Veetu Pillai and Anbe Vaa as essential MGR watches, Krithi says, "It was so nice to see the acting in that era. You can see the theatrical nature of their performance and how they used their body language to its fullest. While today's cinema needs a lot more rooted performance, the flair for drama is still the base, right?"
If knowing about a hero she hardly knew was an important takeaway from Vaa Vaathiyaar, she also got to work with a childhood hero in the same film. "I have been a fan of Karthi sir since Paiyaa. They always say never meet your heroes, right? But he was beyond what I expected. Even on the sets, he would give you enough space to make you feel secure and comfortable. His confidence stems from his own secure nature," points out Krithi, who believes that this security is very important for an actor, and there is no point in feeling competitive with her peers. "As Rajinikanth sir once said, I believe my competition is with my own films. My competition is with the efforts I put into a film, and if I can fulfill my potential. Not being able to live up to someone else's yardstick is the least of my worries."
But in this digital world, it is far from easy to be away from harsh criticisms or unprovoked negativity. Even now, there is a lot of unnecessary chatter linking a film's box-office returns to the luck of its leading ladies. Although Krithi has also been at the receiving end of such campaigns, she puts up a brave face and remains unfazed. "See, it's a bit disappointing to be given this tag, especially when most heroines have the least say in how films are made. So, it's very unfair," says a pensive Krithi, who also weighs in on the burning topic of actors like Deepika Padukone batting for an 8-hour work period. "Cinema has never been a one-size-fits-all kind of industry. I now have the energy to work, and I'm willing to do it. But someone else might not, and that's also okay. Also, when they were younger and didn't have family pressures, they might have done the same," argues Krithi.
Despite being young when she had her first brush with virality, courtesy of her role as Bebamma in Uppena, Krithi assures that she has never allowed success to get to her. "Of course, I am grateful for all the love, but I have always been detached from it. When I return home, I want to have a sense of who I actually am," says Krithi, who narrates a rather chilling incident that is retrospectively grounding. "Once, while going somewhere from the Rajahmundry airport, there were 40-50 bikes following our car, and banging on the door. It was getting a little crazy, but I was doomscrolling. Cinema is the love of my life, but what if I don't have it tomorrow? I don't want to be miserable. Stardom should not define me," signs off Krithi.