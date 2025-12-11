Krithi Shetty: 'Vaa Vaathiyaar will introduce MGR's aura and legacy to a new generation'

But in this digital world, it is far from easy to be away from harsh criticisms or unprovoked negativity. Even now, there is a lot of unnecessary chatter linking a film's box-office returns to the luck of its leading ladies. Although Krithi has also been at the receiving end of such campaigns, she puts up a brave face and remains unfazed. "See, it's a bit disappointing to be given this tag, especially when most heroines have the least say in how films are made. So, it's very unfair," says a pensive Krithi, who also weighs in on the burning topic of actors like Deepika Padukone batting for an 8-hour work period. "Cinema has never been a one-size-fits-all kind of industry. I now have the energy to work, and I'm willing to do it. But someone else might not, and that's also okay. Also, when they were younger and didn't have family pressures, they might have done the same," argues Krithi.