Arjun Das and Anna Ben join hands for a family entertainer

Arjun Das and Anna Ben are joining hands for the first time in a new Tamil project, directed by debutant Harish Durairaj. Billed as a family entertainer, the film was launched with a customary pooja on Wednesday. Besides Anna Ben and Arjun Das, the upcoming film will also star Yogi Babu and Vadivukarasi in key roles.
According to the makers, the yet-to-be-titled film will be made in a way that will appeal to all sections of the audience with a unique setting and plot.
Following the pooja ceremony, the makers are planning to carry out the shoot in a single continuous schedule across Chennai, Mangaluru, and Mumbai.
On the technical team, the film has music by Sean Roldan, cinematography by Aravind Viswanathan, editing by Arulmoses A and art direction by Raj Kamal. The film is produced by Power House Pictures in their maiden venture in association with M&M Movie Makers and Klout Studios.
Arjun Das was last seen in Kumki 2, directed by Prabu Solomon. He is currently packed with multiple projects in various stages of production which includes Superhero, a new film starring Sandy and himself in the lead, directed by newcomer Vignesh Venugopal. The actor is also awaiting the release of Once More where he stars alongside Aditi Shankar, directed by Vignesh Karthik. Besides these, he is also a part of a Tamil series titled #Love, directed by Balaji Mohan.
Anna Ben was last seen in Kottukkaali. The critically acclaimed film starred Soori and her in leading roles and was directed by PS Vinothraj. Apart from this film, she has another untitled Tamil film with director Kishore Rajkumar of Naai Sekar fame.