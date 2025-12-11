Rathna Kumar's next titled 29, Vidhu and Preethi Asrani play leads

We had previously reported that Rathna Kumar is working on a new film, produced by Kaarthikeyan S of Stone Bench banner, created by Karthik Subbaraj, and Lokesh Kanagaraj's G Squad. The makers have now revealed the film’s title as 29, unveiling a title teaser that also confirms Vidhu of Retro and Jigarthanda Double X-fame and Preethi Asrani as the lead pair.
The three-minute-long title teaser opens with a female voice asking a few people as to who they are. While many reply with their name and profession, she notes that what they are answering doesn't address who they are. Towards the end, she asks the same question to Vidhu's character Sathya. He replies, "I don't know" and struggles to piece his identity amid some internal crisis. He then meets Preethi Asrani's character and the two look deeply into each others' eyes, hinting the start of their romantic journey. The film is billed as a romantic film which is set in a period where popular dating apps like Tinder and Bumble weren't present.
Sharing the teaser, the makers wrote in the caption, "He comes to Chennai in search of a job, but never quite lands one. For all the good and bad events, for Diwali and Pongal, and only to cast his vote, he returns to his hometown. He is one among the lakhs of outsiders living here. His name is Sathya. Age… 29."
29 marks a comeback to direction for Rathna Kumar after 2022's Gulu Gulu. Meanwhile, he made contributions to the dialogues in films, such as Master and Vikram.
Apart from Vidhu and Preethi Asrani, the film also has Master Mahendran, Avinash, Shenaz Fathima, and Premkumar, among others.
On the technical team, 29 has music by Sean Roldan, cinematography by Madhesh Manickam and editing by RS Sathish Kumar. Besides Tamil, the film is also set to be released in Telugu.
A release date for 29 has not been announced yet.