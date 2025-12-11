Rathna Kumar's next titled 29, Vidhu and Preethi Asrani play leads

The three-minute-long title teaser opens with a female voice asking a few people as to who they are. While many reply with their name and profession, she notes that what they are answering doesn't address who they are. Towards the end, she asks the same question to Vidhu's character Sathya. He replies, "I don't know" and struggles to piece his identity amid some internal crisis. He then meets Preethi Asrani's character and the two look deeply into each others' eyes, hinting the start of their romantic journey. The film is billed as a romantic film which is set in a period where popular dating apps like Tinder and Bumble weren't present.