Double bonanza for fans as Rajinikanth celebrates 75th birthday & 50 years in cinema

CHENNAI: It was a double celebration for fans of Superstar Rajinikanth on Friday, as the legend not only marked his 75th birthday but also completed 50 years in cinema.

Unsurprisingly, the day unfolded like a festival across Tamil Nadu and beyond. Special film re-releases, music events and themed parties lit up the celebrations, honouring the actor’s remarkable half-century journey on screen.

Political leaders, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, took to X to convey their wishes.

“Rajinikanth = A charm that triumphs over age,” the Chief Minister wrote, wishing his “friend who has captivated audiences from six to sixty for half a century”. He added, “May he continue to deliver many more successful works and keep his flag of victory flying high with the love and support of the people.”

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami hailed Rajinikanth as the “unshakable sovereign of Tamil cinema”, noting that the superstar’s trademark “style” transforms cinema halls into festive spaces.

V. K. Sasikala, close confidante of the late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, also sent her “joyful and heartfelt” wishes to her “dear brother”, expressing pride in his simplicity and his egalitarian, warm approach to people.