Double bonanza for fans as Rajinikanth celebrates 75th birthday & 50 years in cinema

CHENNAI: It was a double celebration for fans of Superstar Rajinikanth on Friday, as the legend not only marked his 75th birthday but also completed 50 years in cinema.
Unsurprisingly, the day unfolded like a festival across Tamil Nadu and beyond. Special film re-releases, music events and themed parties lit up the celebrations, honouring the actor’s remarkable half-century journey on screen.
Political leaders, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, took to X to convey their wishes.
“Rajinikanth = A charm that triumphs over age,” the Chief Minister wrote, wishing his “friend who has captivated audiences from six to sixty for half a century”. He added, “May he continue to deliver many more successful works and keep his flag of victory flying high with the love and support of the people.”
AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami hailed Rajinikanth as the “unshakable sovereign of Tamil cinema”, noting that the superstar’s trademark “style” transforms cinema halls into festive spaces.
V. K. Sasikala, close confidante of the late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, also sent her “joyful and heartfelt” wishes to her “dear brother”, expressing pride in his simplicity and his egalitarian, warm approach to people.
To commemorate the milestone, Rajinikanth’s blockbuster Padayappa returned to theatres worldwide in a remastered 4K version. Overjoyed fans thronged cinemas in classic early-morning FDFS fashion, celebrating with cut-outs, milk abhishekams and firecrackers. Many theatres, both in Tamil Nadu and overseas, reported robust advance bookings.
Elsewhere, including in Singapore, the 1992 hit Annamalai also returned in 4K and Dolby Atmos as part of “50 Golden Years of Rajinism” events—offering fans a double dose of nostalgia on the big screen. Trade circles and fan clubs framed both re-releases as fitting tributes to Rajinikanth’s enduring box-office power across generations.
In Chennai—the spiritual home of Rajini fandom—the festivities were just getting underway. Events such as “Thalaivar 75 | Rajini Hits”, a four-hour live concert by Chords & Strings featuring iconic songs from his films, encouraged fans to arrive in themed attire or sporting the star’s signature styles.
The city’s nightlife also joined the celebrations with Rajinikanth-themed events such as ‘Superstar Birthday’ and ‘Thalaivaa 75’ nights, complete with DJ sets, live performances and visual tributes to his most iconic moments.
Across Tamil Nadu, fan associations marked the day with welfare activities, cake-cuttings and screenings, while crowds gathered outside the actor’s residence to convey their wishes on this landmark birthday.
Social media, too, was flooded with tributes from fans and colleagues alike. Hashtags celebrating his 75th birthday, the re-release of Padayappa, and his 50 years in cinema dominated the trends throughout the day.