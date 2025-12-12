Rajinikanth & 11 Bachchan remakes: A Bollywood-fed fan relives Thalaivar's impact on his life

After a cobra bit Rajinikanth, despite the best doctors working tirelessly, they couldn't save the cobra. This is one of the jokes I heard, or helped make in school. I wouldn't know. For Rajinikanth jokes, like his myth, were community property, passed through school corridors like contraband comics. They defied logic because Rajini himself never needed sunscreen to protect himself against the harsh glare of logic or reason: the imagination of his fans was his shield. This joke, I just made up. Call it yours. Copyleft!

I grew up in the 1980s, stumbling into my teens as the last millennium gasped its final decade. We didn't need phones to distract us; we built our own distractions. Our finest invention? Rajini jokes.

Perception back then was Bollywood's heartthrobs made girls sigh: Aamir's coy peck on Pooja Bhatt's shoulder, Salman's brooding dosti ka usool, but we small-town boys in Ankleshwar, Gujarat, as in hundreds of small towns of India, knew the real currency: a well-timed Rajini joke. The senior-class girls (since all classmates were rakhi-bound to you) only noticed you if you cracked one. Hasi toh phasi? Never. Our creed was Hasi toh baat badhi; laughter was collateral, humour was our social leverage.

I remember a boy from the lower grades lobbing this grenade: When Rajini lost a little blood killing the Dead Sea, the Red Sea had to be emptied to replace it. Hai? The studious girl blinked, the joke flying over her head like a well-timed Malcolm Marshall bouncer. The tot's attempt at cracking a joke on his senior didn't crack her up, but us boys laughed at him for the rest of the school year. That's the power of a Rajini joke: Comes with a one-year warranty.

We lack frivolous sociology Ph.D.s. If we didn’t, someone would surely have dissected the Rajini Paradox: What came first—the physics-defying stunts or his jokes. Like the chicken-or-egg mystery, God doesn't know because Rajini sir won't tell the truth of either. I can still feel my incredulity when a South Indian classmate, having seen the latest Rajini film on a pirated VHS tape smuggled not from Chennai or Hyderabad, but Dubai, told me of what Rajini did in it: kill two goons with one bullet after firing the bullet first and splitting it with a knife.