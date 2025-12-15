Sarathkumar: I’d love to work with Pa Ranjith and Mari Selvaraj next

As for the negative reactions to the film, the actor confesses to having initial hesitations. “When I first heard the script, the only thing that was haunting me was whether it would affect our perception of our cultural values. But director Keerthiswaran had a lot of justifications to make his point, which was a strong argument against honour killing. Even then, some people told me that they liked my character but didn’t like the story, which means some people are still attached to the values of the previous generation.” However, he adds, “The world has changed. Whatever might be the values of yesterday might not be the values of today. I don’t know if anybody has the right to stand in the way of two people liking each other. The children also have a responsibility to gain the trust of their parents, to make sure that they trust your choices.” Sarathkumar further confesses that none of these ideological reasons ran through his mind while saying yes to the project. “I didn’t take it up because it was a dark role. It is a fun character, and even though he is a villain, he is introduced in an interesting and playful way before his true nature is revealed. That interested me as an actor.”