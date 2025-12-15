Sarathkumar: I’d love to work with Pa Ranjith and Mari Selvaraj next

Reaching over to hit record on my phone, I couldn't help but remember an excerpt from writer-journalist Gabriel García Marquez’s interview. “The problem is that the moment you know the interview is being taped, your attitude changes...it is not loyal to the person who is being interviewed.” When I shared this ironic train of thought with reporter-turned-star Sarathkumar, he agreed. “Hundred per cent... Back in the day, we reporters used to jot down the points on paper and then recreate most of them from memory. That’s why we used to learn shorthand. Giving your total attention to what the interviewee is saying is the mark of a true journalist,” he says, as I perk up to give my total attention.
Starting his early years in the film industry as a villain and going on to play one of the top heroes in the Tamil film industry, Sarathkumar returned to his roots, playing an eccentric Minister and a closeted casteist in the recently released Dude. Some of the most celebrated scenes of the film are when his character’s darker intentions are unveiled as a shocking twist. Dissecting the mass psychology behind the success of his character, Sarathkumar says, “When the audience has been following an actor for the longest time, they start expecting them to play certain types of roles. When you suddenly subvert their expectations and do something radically different, they get excited. It doesn’t matter if the character on screen is a bad guy or a good guy.”
As for the negative reactions to the film, the actor confesses to having initial hesitations. “When I first heard the script, the only thing that was haunting me was whether it would affect our perception of our cultural values. But director Keerthiswaran had a lot of justifications to make his point, which was a strong argument against honour killing. Even then, some people told me that they liked my character but didn’t like the story, which means some people are still attached to the values of the previous generation.” However, he adds, “The world has changed. Whatever might be the values of yesterday might not be the values of today. I don’t know if anybody has the right to stand in the way of two people liking each other. The children also have a responsibility to gain the trust of their parents, to make sure that they trust your choices.” Sarathkumar further confesses that none of these ideological reasons ran through his mind while saying yes to the project. “I didn’t take it up because it was a dark role. It is a fun character, and even though he is a villain, he is introduced in an interesting and playful way before his true nature is revealed. That interested me as an actor.”
Sarathkumar emphatically stresses his conviction to evolve. “There is a lot more to extract from me,” he says, before commenting on the need to adapt to changing times. “An actor should do any role. You cannot adamantly hold on to a singular idea of yourself as an actor. A new wave of directors is coming up with interesting new subjects, and if you don’t adapt, you have to sit at home.” The actor has already floated his inclination to take up different types of roles. “I’ve voiced my interest to Pa Ranjith and Mari Selvaraj. I would love to work with them. I’ve also heard a script from a debutant, who is director Bala’s associate. That story has heroism, but it is also rooted and emotional. I am interested in doing such films.”
As for his upcoming film, Kombuseevi, taking up the project was an easy choice. “Working with Shanmuga Pandian was nostalgic because it reminded me of the days I worked with Vijayakanth sir. Apart from that, I was also looking forward to working with director Ponram because he handles strong subjects in a lighthearted manner. Kombuseevi is a rooted film with plenty of humour. It is based on a true story about how a village handled an interesting problem.”
With the same fervour for new types of projects, Sarathkumar is also excited to revisit one of his most celebrated films. “RB Choudary sir has completed the script for Surya Vamsam 2. We still don’t know if we will be adapting it, but I trust in Choudary sir because he has great story knowledge, so I’m looking forward to the story discussion, which is bound to happen very soon.” Ask what he thinks Chinnrasu is up to these days, and the veteran quickly comes up with his own fanfiction. “I think the sequel might revolve around Chinnrasu and his now-grown-up son. Maybe he wants to raise his son with his father’s values, and that creates tension with the younger generation; maybe the kid grew up in the USA and fell in love with a girl there, and Chinnrasu might struggle to accept that.” But then he stops himself with a smile. “I don’t know yet.”
I’m not sure of Chinnrasu adapting to new age sensibilities, but the 71-year-old star playing him definitely has. Sarathkumar is cautiously curious about AI’s influence in the film industry. “You get worried when you see a video on social media and only later realise that it is AI-generated. If you can make entire films without actors, cinema loses its charm. You can still use it to technologically enhance your films, but retain the live-action aspects of it. For example, if you can use AI to create a younger Sarathkumar, then I’m game.”