It's a wrap for Ashok Selvan-Nimisha Sajayan film

Earlier, we reported about Ashok Selvan and Nimisha Sajayan teaming up for a new film, which marks the directorial debut of Manikandan Anandan. The latest update from the project is that production on it has been wrapped. The film's producers, Yuvaraj Ganesan's Million Dollar Studios and Ishari K Ganesh's Vels Film International, made the announcement earlier today. The production banners shared a photograph featuring the film's cast and crew and captioned the post, "Wrapped on set. The experience unfolds soon." The makers are yet to announce a release date for the yet-to-be-titled film, but judging by the caption, it is expected to hit theatres in the near future.