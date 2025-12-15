It's a wrap for Ashok Selvan-Nimisha Sajayan film

Earlier, we reported about Ashok Selvan and Nimisha Sajayan teaming up for a new film, which marks the directorial debut of Manikandan Anandan. The latest update from the project is that production on it has been wrapped. The film's producers, Yuvaraj Ganesan's Million Dollar Studios and Ishari K Ganesh's Vels Film International, made the announcement earlier today. The production banners shared a photograph featuring the film's cast and crew and captioned the post, "Wrapped on set. The experience unfolds soon." The makers are yet to announce a release date for the yet-to-be-titled film, but judging by the caption, it is expected to hit theatres in the near future.
The producers of the film have also been keeping details about its plot and supporting cast under wraps. At the time of its announcement, Ashok revealed that the film has a "one-of-a-kind" screenplay.
The film's technical team includes composer Dhibu Ninan Thomas, cinematographer Pushparaj Santhosh, and editor Barath Vikraman. The film brings editor Barath back together with Million Dollar Studios after collaborations on films such as Good Night, Lover, and Tourist Family.
Ashok Selvan most recently played a cameo role in Thug Life, which reunited Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan for the first time after 1987's Nayakan. The actor's upcoming projects include a film with first-time director Karthikeyan Ramakrishnan that is tentatively titled AS23 and that also stars Preity Mukhundhan in the female lead. The Karthikeyan Ramakrishnan directorial reunites Ashok with his Por Thozhil director Vignesh Raja, who serves as its writer. On the other hand, Nimisha Sajayan was last seen in DNA, opposite Atharvaa, and her upcoming projects include a Netflix series titled Legacy, co-starring R Madhavan.