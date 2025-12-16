Bobby Simha's 25th film launched

Actor Bobby Simha will team up with director Mehar Yaramati for his 25th film, tentatively titled Bobby Simha 25. The film, which also stars Hebah Patel in the lead, was launched officially after a pooja on Monday.
The Tamil-Telugu bilingual, produced by Yuva Krishna of the Yuva Productions banner, also stars Tanikella Bharani and Surya Srinivas in crucial roles.
Speaking on the occasion, Bobby Simha said it is good to be back in a strong role in a Telugu film after Walter Veerayya. "The script challenges an actor to push the limits." The film will go on floors in Visakhapatnam from December 22.
In his directorial debut, Mehar Yaramati has served as an executive producer in Maa Oori Polimera and Maa Oori Polimera 2. The film marks the first collaboration between Hebah and Bobby.
The technical crew of the untitled film, written by Vamsi K and Yashwant Sana, includes cinematographer J Krishna Das, music composer Siddharth Sadashivuni, and art director Vivek Annamalai.