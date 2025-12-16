It's a wrap for R Madhavan's GD Naidu biopic, G.D.N

On Monday, producer Vijay Moolan, who is backing R Madhavan's upcoming GD Naidu biopic, G.D.N, announced on Instagram that the film's production has been wrapped. Sharing photos of a wrap-up party with the cast and crew on the social media platform, the producer wrote, "And ... it's a wrap for #GDN ... #WrapUpParty."
Written and directed by Krishnakumar Ramkumar of Oho Enthan Baby fame, the film also stars Jayaram, Sathyaraj, Priyamani, Yogi Babu and Dushara Vijayan. Vijay Moolan and Varghese Moolan are producing it under their eponymous banner. Madhavan, too, produces it alongside his wife, Sarita, through their banner, Tricolour Films.
Often hailed as the “Edison of India”, GD Naidu was a self-taught engineer and entrepreneur from Coimbatore who revolutionised Indian industry by adapting imported technologies into affordable, practical innovations. He developed India’s first indigenous electric motor and created a range of products, from fans and razors to petrol engines and ticket machines, that transformed local manufacturing.
The film marks a reunion of Tricolour Films and Varghese Moolan Pictures following their collaboration on Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Earlier, the makers of the GD Naidu biopic dropped a poster giving a first look at Madhavan's character. However, the actor is unrecognisable in the G.D.N first-look poster.
On the technical front, the film has music by Govind Vasantha and cinematography by Aravind Kamalanathan, who also serves as its creative producer. The makers are yet to reveal release plans, although it is likely to hit theatres sometime next year.