The star cast of Vignesh Karthick's Hot Spot 2 Much unveiled

The makers of the upcoming anthology film unveiled the star cast with a promo video. The film, which deals with a fresh set of stories and taboos, features actor Aadhitya Baaskar, who was part of the first film, returning to the star cast. He'll be joined by his father and actor MS Bhaskar, Thambi Ramaiah, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Brigida Saga, Bhavani Sre Sanjana Tiwari, Ashwin Kumar, and Rakshan.