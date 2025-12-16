The star cast of Vignesh Karthick's Hot Spot 2 Much unveiled

We had previously reported that filmmaker Vignesh Karthick will helm the sequel to his first film, Hot Spot (2024), titled Hot Spot 2 Much. The second part was announced with KJB Talkies' Balamanimarban and Suresh Kumar returning as producer and co-producer, respectively.
The makers of the upcoming anthology film unveiled the star cast with a promo video. The film, which deals with a fresh set of stories and taboos, features actor Aadhitya Baaskar, who was part of the first film, returning to the star cast. He'll be joined by his father and actor MS Bhaskar, Thambi Ramaiah, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Brigida Saga, Bhavani Sre Sanjana Tiwari, Ashwin Kumar, and Rakshan.
The film, presented by actor-producer Vishnu Vishal's Vishnu Vishal Studioz, has cinematography by Jagadeesh Ravi and Joseph Paul, editing by Muthayan U, and music by Satish Raghunathan.
Without specifying a release date, the makers announced that the film would debut in theatres early next year.