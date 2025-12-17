Shanmuga Pandian Vijayakant: I learnt the Madurai dialect from Appa

Speaking of Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam, Kombuseevi too looks to have built a solid chemistry between an elder and a youngster. Shanmuga Pandian says that though he has known Sarathkumar as 'Sarath uncle' since his childhood, he had no inhibitions in joking at his expense un the movie. "This would not have been possible if Sarath sir were not a sport. Neither my respect for him nor his stardom stopped us from being Pandi and Rokkapuli in the movie," he adds, saying that Sarath ensured no actor's performance had a dip, as several scenes of theirs also featured comedians Kalki Raja and Munishkanth. "When it seemed that among us only one had a lot of lines, we improvised and shared lines with the rest. That way, everyone in a scene had an active role to play. This practice brought a much-needed chemistry between all our characters. Thanks to Ponram sir as well, as he isn't a director who strictly goes by the paper and encouraged us to tweak lines wherever needed."