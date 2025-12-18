AR Rahman honoured with Lakshminarayana International Award.

AR Rahman was recognised with the Lakshminarayana International Award for 2025. The event was held at Rasika Ranjani Sabha in Chennai. The award is instituted to honour artists for their contributions to the field of arts.

AR Rahman was honoured with the award by senior violinist and composer Dr L Subramaniam, recognising his contribution to the field of music and his innovation and transformation of contemporary music. On receiving the prestigious award, the veteran musician said he was "humbled" and expressed his gratitude. Also present at the event as guests were filmmaker Mani Ratnam, actor and filmmaker Suhasini Mani Ratnam, and Padma Shri awardee Kavita Krishnamurti.

In his speech after receiving the award, Rahman said that his work is driven by "exploration and experimentation". When Mani Ratnam and Suhasini addressed the gathering, they expressed the artistic profundity shared by the two maestros, noting that the award aptly recognised the originality and impact of Rahman's distinguished career.

The SaPa Violin Ensemble's captivating performance of L Subramaniam's 1987 masterpiece "Journey" drew thunderous applause, showcasing exceptional technical skill and emotional depth. The tribute was further enriched by a visually stunning dance piece choreographed to AR Rahman's music, performed by disciples of Radhika Surajit.

In their discussions, Rahman and Subramaniam highlighted their plans to leverage emerging technologies, with Rahman exploring metaverse projects and Subramaniam developing an app to provide violin training to students lacking formal instruction. Both maestros emphasised the importance of stronger institutional support for music and the performing arts in India.