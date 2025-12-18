ZEE5 series Once Upon A Time in Kayamkulam begins filming

ZEE5's upcoming Tamil-Malayalam bilingual original series Once Upon A Time in Kayamkulam was launched on Wednesday with a pooja ceremony. Directed by Ameen Barif and produced by Rise East Production House, the show's filming is scheduled to commence on Thursday.
According to the makers, Once Upon A Time in Kayamkulam, set against a regional backdrop, "blends humour, smart twists, and contemporary storytelling." The show's cast includes Anbuselvan, Subhas, Rajesh Madhavan, Vinsu Rachel, Rakesh Ushar, Gouthami Nair, Savithri, Vijay Sathya, Arun, and Vigneswar.
Director Ameen Barif said in a statement, “This series is very close to my heart as it combines humour, drama, and clever storytelling within a familiar regional setting. Working with ZEE5 has given us the creative freedom to explore the genre in a fresh way. The ensemble cast has brought tremendous energy to the project, and we are excited to bring this world to audiences soon.”
ZEE5 marked its entry into the Malayalam web series space with Kammattam, a cop thriller headlined by Sudev Nair. The streamer followed it up with Inspection Bungalow, a horror comedy starring Shabareesh Varma.