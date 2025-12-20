It's a wrap for Jason Sanjay-Sundeep Kishan's Sigma

Previously, speaking about the film, debut director Jason Sanjay said in a statement, “Sigma celebrates the spirit of a lone wolf—a ‘sigma’ who chooses his own path, unbound by societal expectations. The story blends treasure-hunt thrills, heist sequences, and comedy into a high-energy cinematic experience. Thaman’s powerful score, Sundeep Kishan’s dynamic performance, and Lyca’s grand production values have brought immense life to this vision. With only one song left to shoot, we’re gearing up for post-production and an early summer release.”