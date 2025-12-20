It's a wrap for Jason Sanjay-Sundeep Kishan's Sigma

On Friday, Lyca Productions, the makers of Jason Sanjay and Sundeep Kishan's Sigma, announced that the team has completed production for the film. Additionally, the announcement also revealed that the film's teaser will be unveiled on December 23 at 5 pm.
is described as the story of a fearless, independent man who defies conventions while chasing ambitious dreams. Combining the excitement of a treasure hunt with the tension of a high-stakes heist, the film promises an entertaining mix of action, adventure, and humour.
The ensemble cast includes Faria Abdullah, Raju Sundaram, Anbu Thasan, Yog Japee, Sampath Raj, Kiran Konda, and Magalakshmi Sudharsanan, along with several cameo appearances. Recently, reports suggested that Catherine Tresa was roped in for a special dance number in the film, but the makers have yet to confirm the same. The film was shot across Chennai, Salem, Thalakona, and Thailand.
Previously, speaking about the film, debut director Jason Sanjay said in a statement, “Sigma celebrates the spirit of a lone wolf—a ‘sigma’ who chooses his own path, unbound by societal expectations. The story blends treasure-hunt thrills, heist sequences, and comedy into a high-energy cinematic experience. Thaman’s powerful score, Sundeep Kishan’s dynamic performance, and Lyca’s grand production values have brought immense life to this vision. With only one song left to shoot, we’re gearing up for post-production and an early summer release.”
Sigma’s core technical crew features music composer Thaman, cinematographer Krishnan Vasant, editor Praveen KL, and art director Benjamin M. A release date for the film is yet to be announced.