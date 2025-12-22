Sirai actor LK Akshay Kumar: It's not wrong to be a nepo kid

In a way, Sirai marks the reunion of Vikram and his Taanakkaran director Tamizh, who has penned the story for the film helmed by debutant Suresh Rajakumari. It is usually considered a safe game to reunite with a successful team; however, Vikram Prabhu begs to differ. “I was a little hesitant to collaborate with the same team after Taanakkaran because of the pressure of matching the success. But I was curious about what they had in mind, and when they told me the story was about a police officer, I was intrigued," he explains. Interestingly, Taanakkaran also had the actor donning the khaki, but in a completely different setting. Nevertheless, knowing that Tamizh was a former cop, the actor gave the narration a shot. "At the end of the day, the script is the hero, and it convinced me," he says, adding, "After Tamizh gave me a brief outline, he said Suresh sir would be directing it. During Suresh sir’s detailed narration, I had several doubts, but he clarified everything, and I realised that the script itself had great clarity."