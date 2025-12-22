Sirai actor LK Akshay Kumar: It's not wrong to be a nepo kid

For actors who have spent over a decade in the film industry, every choice is a calculated move designed to protect the image they have built over the years. But for Vikram Prabhu, cinema has always been rooted in passion rather than strategy. He has been so immersed in the work that he did not even realise he had reached a career milestone. “I came to know this was my 25th film only when someone pointed it out,” he says with a smile, as he talks about Sirai, his latest release gearing up to meet audiences in theatres.
In a way, Sirai marks the reunion of Vikram and his Taanakkaran director Tamizh, who has penned the story for the film helmed by debutant Suresh Rajakumari. It is usually considered a safe game to reunite with a successful team; however, Vikram Prabhu begs to differ. “I was a little hesitant to collaborate with the same team after Taanakkaran because of the pressure of matching the success. But I was curious about what they had in mind, and when they told me the story was about a police officer, I was intrigued," he explains. Interestingly, Taanakkaran also had the actor donning the khaki, but in a completely different setting. Nevertheless, knowing that Tamizh was a former cop, the actor gave the narration a shot. "At the end of the day, the script is the hero, and it convinced me," he says, adding, "After Tamizh gave me a brief outline, he said Suresh sir would be directing it. During Suresh sir’s detailed narration, I had several doubts, but he clarified everything, and I realised that the script itself had great clarity."
On the other hand, Suresh didn't plan on making his debut with Sirai. “But I am glad it turned out that way. When Tamizh narrated his experience of travelling with an accused and shared his personal story, it connected with me immediately. I felt it had the depth needed for a film. He initially wanted to direct it but became busy with Marshal, which gave me the opportunity to take it up," he explains.
Also making his debut along with Suresh is LK Akshay Kumar, son of producer SS Lalit Kumar, who is also backing the film. In Sirai, the actor plays a murder-accused named Abdul, and is quite the unconventional choice for a debut. "Honestly, I thought I'd be playing a stylish character in my acting debut. But I do understand that I received this opportunity more easily than many aspiring actors," says a candid Akshay, who points out that he was initially worried about pulling off a role that undergoes emotional tumult. "When I first heard the story of Sirai, the weight of the character made me nervous because I wasn’t sure I could pull it off. The team’s motivation and training helped me overcome that fear," he reveals, adding that performing such an intense role might set the benchmark for his future opportunities.
While Taanakkaran and Sirai explore completely different stories, the question of repetition does arise. However, Vikram Prabhu is a picture of confidence. “The story was convincing enough to make me play a cop again,” he says. One of the underappreciated aspects of Vikram Prabhu is his commitment to playing physically demanding roles. If Taanakkaran had him sport a lean and mean physique as a trainee policeman, he had to put on weight to play the experienced Kathir in Sirai. For his last release, Ghaati, he shed eight kilograms. “Physically transforming for a role helps me understand the character better. I could easily do several films with the same look, but I want to enjoy the process of becoming someone new each time. That is why I am happy to put in that effort.”
Carrying off an emotionally demanding role in the first try is a gamble that could work either in favour of or against an actor. Akshay underwent a workshop before the film went on floors to ensure he understood Abdul. “Since I am a city boy, my trainer took me to Sivagangai for a workshop before we began filming. I introduced myself as Abdul, not Akshay Kumar, and we lived there for a short time to observe how people spoke, worked, and went about their daily lives. We cooked with firewood, walked long distances to fetch water, and followed their routine to understand them better," he narrates. While it was a workshop for them, that was not the case for the local villagers. "My onscreen pair, Anishma (Anilkumar), and I stayed there together, which helped us build a natural bond. The villagers still believe we are a couple who eloped from another city to hide there,” he says with a laugh.
Akshay Kumar is aware of the easier access he has to the film industry because of his father's credentials. Yet, he says there is no need to be guilty about the same. "It is not wrong to be a nepo-kid. My family wasn’t in the industry before I was born, and I don’t feel guilty about my privileges. I am passionate about cinema and lucky to have parents who could give me an entry, but surviving here is my responsibility. I have to prove myself to earn more opportunities," he rounds off.