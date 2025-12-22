It's a wrap for Dhanush-Vignesh Raja's D54

The shooting for Dhanush's 54th outing, tentatively titled D54, helmed by Por Thozhil-fame Vignesh Raja, has been wrapped, the makers announced in Sunday. It also stars Mamitha Baiju as the female lead.
D54 also stars Suraj Venjaramoodu, Karunas, KS Ravikumar, Prithvi and Pandiarajan, among others. Earlier in October, the makers shared that production on the film has been completed and that they plan to release it in February next year. D54 brings Vignesh back together with his co-writer Alfred Prakash.
The makers officially announced the project earlier this year, following plenty of speculation about Dhanush and Vignesh Raja's collaboration. At the time, they dropped a poster featuring Dhanush's character in a field on fire, captioning it, "Sometimes staying dangerous is the only way to stay alive."
Later, for Dhanush's birthday, a brand new image of the actor from the film was unveiled where he was seen standing inside a phone booth trying to make a call. The booth, indicative of a bygone era, hinted at a period setting for the film.
Ishari K Ganesh is producing the film through his banner, Vels Film International. On the technical front, it has composer GV Prakash, cinematographer Theni Eswar, and editor Sreejith Sarang. More details about the film, such as the release date and plot, are yet to be announced by the makers.