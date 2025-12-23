Shrutika Arjun: 'I don't want to act in films'

I had signed on to do three films after Sri (2002). But my mother was still against it. However, my dad asked her not to jump the gun. Instead, he asked her not to teach me anything about the performing arts, the makeup, etc... As a result, I used to make mistakes and get scolded on sets. So, instead of forcing me out of it, and making cinema feel like a forbidden fruit, his little experiment made me lose interest in cinema on my own. I quit due to the exposure and fading interest. And I quit without harbouring any kind of regrets.