Parasakthi to lock horns with Jana Nayagan

As speculated for a few days, the release date of Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming period drama Parasakthi is being advanced to January 10. The makers made an official announcement on Monday. With this update, it is now confirmed that the Sivakarthikeyan film will take on actor-politician Vijay's Jana Nayagan, which is set for a theatrical debut on January 9.
It was earlier announced that the film, directed by Sudha Kongara, would release on January 14. In an official release, Dawn Pictures, the production banner behind Parasakthi, stated that the decision to release the film earlier was arrived at due to repeated requests from exhibitors and distributors worldwide.
Parasakthi is set in the 1960s and is expected to revolve around the anti-Hindi agitations. The film is produced by Aakash Baskaran's Dawn Pictures. Sivakarthikeyan stars alongside Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa, and Sreeleela for the first time, with the latter making her Tamil debut.
Parasakthi marks the first collaboration between Sivakarthikeyan and Sudha Kongara. The film's composer is GV Prakash, a regular collaborator of the director. The technical crew also includes cinematographer Ravi K Chandran, editor Sathish Suriya, and action choreographer Supreme Sundar.