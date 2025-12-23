Sathish joins hands with Telugu actor Aadi Saikumar for his next

Actor and comedian Sathish, last seen in Shiva's Sumo, is all set to share the screen alongside Telugu actor Aadi Saikumar in his next. The film will be helmed by Guru Saravanan, erstwhile assistant of KS Ravikumar. The filmmaker previously helmed Koogle Kuttappa.
The yet-to-be-titled film will mark the director's third venture. It is backed by G Suresh under the SGS Productions banner. Aadi Saikumar, who is known for Telugu films like Prema Kavali, Lovely and Sukumarudu, is all set to make his Tamil debut with the upcoming film. He is the son of veteran actor Sai Kumar.
While the film was officially launched with a pooja ceremony on Monday, shooting is scheduled to commence in January. Sharanya R and Singam Puli are also a part of the film's cast.
On the technical front, the film will feature cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa and music composed by Ghibran. More details about the film's title, genre, extended cast, plot and release date are yet to be announced. The makers said that the film will open in theatres next year.
Meanwhile, Sathish made his debut in a lead role with Naai Sekar in 2022. Some of his other lead performances include Conjuring Kannappan, Vithaikkaaran and Sattam En Kaiyil. On the other hand, Aadi Saikumar, last seen in Shanmukha, has Shambala, Sub Inspector Yugandhar, Amaran in the City: Chapter 1, Kirathaka, and Jungle in various stages of production.