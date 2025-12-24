Ken Karunaas' directorial debut wraps filming

Ken, son of actor-politician Karunaas and singer Grace Karunaas, is known for his performances in films such as Asuran (2019) and Viduthalai 2 (2024), both directed by Vetrimaaran. The film, which also stars Devadarshini and Suraj Venjaramoodu in pivotal roles, is billed as a fun entertainer revolving around school life.