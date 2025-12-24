Ken Karunaas' directorial debut wraps filming

After being under production for 60 days, the directorial debut of actor Ken Karunaas, tentatively titled Paarvathaa01, wrapped filming on Tuesday.
Along with this update, the makers also announced that the first look and first single from the film will soon be unveiled.
Ken, son of actor-politician Karunaas and singer Grace Karunaas, is known for his performances in films such as Asuran (2019) and Viduthalai 2 (2024), both directed by Vetrimaaran. The film, which also stars Devadarshini and Suraj Venjaramoodu in pivotal roles, is billed as a fun entertainer revolving around school life.
Ken, Vignesh Srikanth, and Eshwar Santhanalakshmi are writing lyrics for the film. The technical crew of the film includes GV Prakash as the composer, Viki as the cinematographer, Nash as the editor, and Ramu Thangaraj as the editor.
The upcoming film is produced by Karuppiah C Ram, Sulochana Kumar, and Kali Rajkumar. Paarvathaa Entertainments and Street Boy Studios are producing the film.