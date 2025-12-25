Mithun Chakraborty confirms Shah Rukh Khan’s role in Rajinikanth’s 'Jailer 2'

Veteran actor Rajinikanth, who recently celebrated his 75th birthday, is currently busy shooting for his next film Jailer 2, the sequel to his 2023 hit Jailer. While the makers have been gradually unveiling details about the much-anticipated project, a major casting revelation has now come from fellow actor Mithun Chakraborty.

In a recent Bengali interview, Mithun Chakraborty disclosed that Shah Rukh Khan will also be part of Jailer 2. Speaking about films that have impressed him lately during a conversation with SITI Cinema, Mithun said the sequel was among them and referred to its ensemble cast of seasoned actors. While listing names, he said, “Mohanlal, Shah Rukh Khan, Ramya Krishnan, Shivarajkumar,” effectively confirming the Bollywood superstar’s involvement in the project.

However, the film’s producers are yet to make an official announcement regarding Shah Rukh Khan’s appearance, and details about his role remain under wraps.

Adding to the buzz is the reportedly expansive cast, which is said to include Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, Vijay Sethupathi, S. J. Suryah, Santhanam, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Vidya Balan. The diverse lineup suggests that the sequel may unfold through multiple narrative arcs driven by strong character performances. Mithun Chakraborty’s presence as a key antagonist further points to intense confrontations and layered dynamics.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, known for combining mass appeal with sharp storytelling, the sequel faces the challenge of balancing a large ensemble while doing justice to each role. Fans are hopeful that the film will retain the raw energy and emotional depth of the original, while pushing creative boundaries further. If the hinted cast is officially confirmed, Jailer 2 could emerge as one of the most significant casting ensembles in recent Indian cinema.