Arun Vijay: 'Expressing the contrast was quite the challenge, and that's what drew me to Retta Thala'

Delving deeper into how the filmmaker shot the dual roles of Arun Vijay, the actor says that the method added one more layer of challenge. "For the first half of a day, we would shoot one character, and I had to shift into the other character for the second half of the day," explains Arun Vijay, who urges that it was definitely a challenge, but one that made the transformation easier. Arun Vijay, who has been in the industry for over 30 years, says that he doesn't stay in character, but has developed a knack for being attuned to the tone of the film. "When I was working on Vanangaan, I used to maintain the intense nature of that character even at home. But they are used to it now," says Arun Vijay, who points out the levity and irony in certain peers not understanding his process. "Siddhi (Idnani) ignored the intensity and interacted with me with her high energy. Later, she would be offended that I wasn't paying attention," the actor points out in a lighter vein. "I am doing this because I want to justify the character a hundred percent. Maintaining the look and the mood of the character is easy for me when I am working on one project at a time," explains Arun Vijay.