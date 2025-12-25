Sivakarthikeyan's SK Productions presents Radikaa-led Thaai Kizhavi

Following the recent announcement that actor Sivakarthikeyan's SK Productions will introduce another promising filmmaker, it has been unveiled that the banner will present debutant Sivakumar Murugesan's Thaai Kizhavi, headlined by Radikaa Sarathkumar.
The makers of the upcoming film released the first look on Wednesday, along with an update that it will be released in theaters on February 20, 2026.
Produced by Sudhan Sundaram of Passion Studios, the film's announcement glimpse depicts Radikaa's character as an aged and brusque usurer who shows no consideration in collecting her dues.
In addition to Radikaa, Thaai Kizhavi also stars Singam Puli, Arul Doss, Munishkanth, Bala Saravanan, Ilavarasu, Muthukumar, George Maryan, and Raichal Rabecca.
On the technical front, the film features music by Nivas K. Prasanna, cinematography by Vivek Vijayakumar, and editing by San Lokesh.
Having produced films such as Kanaa, Vaazhl, Doctor, and Kottukkaali, Thaai Kizhavi marks the sophomore film for Sivakarthikeyan as a presenter, with the first being House Mates, directed by T Raja Vel.