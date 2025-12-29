CE Year In Review 2025: Jukebox 2025, A year of earworms

The opening line of one of the most celebrated musicals of 2025, Sinners, describes how ‘some beings are born with the gift of making music so true that it can pierce the veil between life and death’. While the music from Tamil cinema of 2025 didn’t exactly pierce the veil between life and death, it did break the fourth wall between the reel and the real. The year was one for the new voices of Tamil cinema. From Sai Abhyankkar and Shakthisree Gopalan making their full-fledged debuts as composers for Tamil cinema, to experienced composers like Amit Trivedi making his presence felt in Tamil music, Tamil cinema has never been more thriving with newer talents than it was in 2025. While the old guard continued to stand tall, the newer voices found a way to reach the hearts of the listeners in 2025.