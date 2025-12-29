CE Year in Review 2025: A sparkling start

Ram's Paranthu Po is the kindest film of the year, featuring the kindest characters. Picture a man going out to work, leaving his wife to take care of their devilish kid, wanting to chase everything right in the moment he dreams about. You hear stock lines such as - 'Veetla dhaane irukka, idha vida enna vela?' Glory (Grace Antony), never in the film ever chastises Gokul (Shiva) every time he is required to chase their son in his countless escapades. As she is mostly not physically present with her husband and son, Grace, as Glory, with subtlety, had a lot of convincing to do as to her being a part of every little thing going on in her family. Embodying Glory, Grace showed a lot of nuance as her character has her own set of demons, like a lack of supportive parents and siblings, and a minor episode with her shop help. She even literally waltzes through all her troubles. Grace exuded brilliance in her Tamil debut by displaying Glory's duality of both wanting companionship and also showing fortitude in the face of the hardships she faces in Coimbatore, keeping Gokul unaware of anything that happens there.