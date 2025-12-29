Sheena Chohan to make Tamil debut with folk drama Arjunanin Allirani

Sheena's international credits include Ant Story, directed by Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, which was screened at the Shanghai and Dubai International Film Festivals. She has also appeared in popular streaming shows such as Netflix’s The Fame Game alongside Madhuri Dixit and JioHotstar’s The Trial with Kajol. Her acting journey began in Malayalam cinema with The Train in 2011, where she starred opposite Mammootty in Jayaraj’s directorial venture.