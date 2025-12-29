Sheena Chohan to make Tamil debut with folk drama Arjunanin Allirani

Actor Sheena Chohan is set to step into Tamil cinema with Arjunanin Allirani, a socially rooted drama that explores folk art, love, and caste realities, as per a report on Variety. The film is penned by noted Tamil writer B Jeyamohan and directed by Vino Vikraman Pillai, best known for Kafir, with legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja scoring the music.
Produced by Irfan Khan under the EBG Films banner, Arjunanin Allirani revolves around the lives of two struggling artistes: a folk dancer and a Dalit singer. Their bond anchors the narrative, which follows the woman’s journey through personal loss and her eventual fight for justice using art as resistance.
Sheena plays Rani, a demanding role that charts the character’s life from adolescence to middle age, spanning four distinct phases. As part of her preparation, the actor has undergone rigorous training in martial arts, including Silambattam, the traditional Tamil stick-fighting form. The project marks Sheena's first Tamil film after a career that has traversed Malayalam, Hindi, and international cinema.
Earlier this year, Sheena made her Hindi feature debut with Sant Tukaram, directed by Aditya Om, where she portrayed Avali Jijabai. She has also wrapped up JD Chakravarthy’s pan-India thriller Jatasya Maranam Dhruvam, in which she essays the role of a police officer.
Adding to her diverse slate is the upcoming streaming series Bhaayava, a VFX-heavy project where she plays Lilith. While the series is nearing completion, the makers are yet to finalise the platform as post-production work continues.
Sheena's international credits include Ant Story, directed by Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, which was screened at the Shanghai and Dubai International Film Festivals. She has also appeared in popular streaming shows such as Netflix’s The Fame Game alongside Madhuri Dixit and JioHotstar’s The Trial with Kajol. Her acting journey began in Malayalam cinema with The Train in 2011, where she starred opposite Mammootty in Jayaraj’s directorial venture.