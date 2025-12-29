Veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja admitted to Chennai hospital, family says he is recovering

Veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja has been admitted to a hospital in Chennai, as confirmed by his family members. While the director has been hospitalised for nearly 3 days due to ill health, his family confirmed on Monday that he is recovering. Meanwhile, some other reports have also suggested that the filmmaker has been admitted to the ICU.

Bharathiraja's son Manoj passed away due to a cardiac arrest at the mere age of 48, back in March this year. Visuals from his demise and final rites featured a very shattered Bharathiraja, who couldn't come to terms with the death. Recently the filmmaker's brother, Jayaraj Periyamayathevar, has revealed that Bharathiraja's mental health is still very low and that he is not about to cope with the loss.

On December 27, Bharathiraja further fell sick, following which relatives admitted him to a private hospital in T. Nagar, Chennai, where he has been receiving treatment. It was reported that he was admitted to the hospital after experiencing respiratory problems such as wheezing. With rumours regarding his deteriorating health spreading across social media, the family members issued a clarification that he was indeed on the path of recovery.

Bharathiraja made his directorial debut with 16 Vayathinile in 1977, a year after his son was born. Some of his popular directorials include Kizhake Pogum Rail, Sigappu Rojakkal, Alaigal Oivathillai, Kaadhal Oviyam, and Mudhal Mariyathai, among others. The filmmaker has helmed nearly 40 films, earning the title Iyakkunam Immayam through the years. He has also acted in various films, with his most recent appearance in Mohanlal's Thudarum. On the directorial front, his most recent work is a segment from Modern Love Chennai, titled Paravai Kootil Vaazhum Maangal.