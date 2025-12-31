CE Year In Review 2025: Tamil cinema and its many shades of surprise this year

A case of sweet irony, Tamil cinema had to pull back a film from 2012 to deliver its first crowd-pleaser of the year, with Madha Gaja Raja in January. Keeping with the theme, 2025 kept showing us how to do big-ticket mainstream films with its numerous re-releases. With Vijay being the only star-actor without a release this year, he still kept the theatre halls ringing with cheers through re-releases like Sachein, Kushi, and Friends. While Coolie might have disappointed, Rajinikanth effortlessly reasserted his stardom with the overwhelming positive response for the re-release of Padayappa in December and Baashha in July. Similarly, people thronged to the theatres to revisit late actor-politician Vijayakanth’s Captain Prabhakaran. Ajith sustained his GBU momentum with Attagasam and Veeram releases. The highly-publicised, re-edited re-release of Anjaan came and went without a fuss, but not before teaching us how the re-releases that do work, do so for reasons beyond just nostalgia. While the big-ticket commercial films might have had us disappointed, 2025 left us with plenty of films to be happy about and lessons that hopefully, our filmmakers carry forward with zeal.

