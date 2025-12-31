Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's debut directorial Saraswathi wraps shoot

We had announced back in September that Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is making her directorial debut with the upcoming film Saraswathi. The actor has now announced that the film has completed shooting. Sharing photos of the crew behind the film, she wrote on her X handle, "It's been an amazing journey..thank you to every single person on my set..my actors..my direction dept..my dop..every single lightman to production Amma thank you.."
Besides directing, Varalaxmi is backing the film along with her sister Pooja Sarathkumar in their maiden production venture through their Dosa Diaries banner. Further, she will be playing the lead role, along with noted actors comprising Prakash Raj, Priyamani and Radikaa Sarathkumar. While Naveen Chandra was announced previously as part of the cast, he had dropped out due to scheduling conflicts.
While the film's genre and plot have been kept under wraps, Saraswathi will have music by Thaman S, cinematography by AM Edwin Sakay, editing by Venkat Raajen.
Prakash Raj and Varalaxmi have earlier shared screenspace in Poikkal Kuthirai and Raayan. On the other hand, Saraswathi will mark the first time Priyamani and Varalaxmi are joining hands for a film. A release date for the film is yet to be announced.
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is known for her roles in Podaa Podi, Tharai Thappattai, Vikram Vedha, Nibunan, Sandakozhi 2, Iravin Nizhal and Madha Gaja Raja, among others. She was last seen in Phoenix, directed by Anl Arasu which marked the acting debut of Vijay Sethupathi's son Surya Sethupathi. She is also set to make her debut in Sri Lankan cinema alongside The Lion King's Jeremy Irons in Rizana – A Caged Bird.