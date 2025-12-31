Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's debut directorial Saraswathi wraps shoot

We had announced back in September that Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is making her directorial debut with the upcoming film Saraswathi. The actor has now announced that the film has completed shooting. Sharing photos of the crew behind the film, she wrote on her X handle, "It's been an amazing journey..thank you to every single person on my set..my actors..my direction dept..my dop..every single lightman to production Amma thank you.."