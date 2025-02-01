Shine Tom Chacko also part of Ajith’s 'Good Bad Ugly'

Actor Shine Tom Chacko has announced through his Instagram handle that he is part of the Ajith starrer Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran. Besides Ajith and Shine, the film’s cast includes Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, BS Avinash of KGF-fame, Prabhu, Prasanna, Rahul Dev, Yogi Babu, and Sunil.

Good Bad Ugly, whose production has been wrapped, marks a return to Tamil cinema for Shine after 2023’s Karthik Subbaraj directorial Jigarthanda DoubleX. It is the first time he is working on an Ajith film; he made his Tamil debut with a role in Vijay’s Beast (2022).

Good Bad Ugly, produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers, is slated for an April 10 release in theatres. The film has music by Devi Sri Prasad, cinematography by Abinadhan Ramanujam, and editing by Vijay Velukutty.

Shine Tom Chacko, last seen in a brief role in Mammootty’s Dominic and The Ladies’s Purse, also has films like Chattuli, Soothravakyam, Sukran, and Perunnal in the pipeline.