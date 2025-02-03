‘Everyone should know and understand politics’: Actor Senthil

For a revered comedian like Senthil, the word ‘change’ has been the only constant ever since he started working in films in 1979. As I catch up with him after the release of Kuzhanthaigal Munnetra Kazhagam (KMK), he reveals that he has limited watching films over the last few years. Despite this, the actor is up-to-date on the evolving trends in the industry.

Senthil goes on to recount his first encounter with the late director Shankar Dayal. “I remember meeting him in Sri Lanka. We were supposed to work on a film together but they had bombed the place during the war. He then approached me for this film for the role of a senior political leader after looking at my political campaigning.

There was another film that we were supposed to do together, but it couldn’t come to fruition because of his unfortunate demise,” he shares, revealing how he enjoyed watching Shankar Dayal’s Saguni. “All of his comedy touches upon today’s politics. That is his speciality.”

Interestingly, his reel-life role is similar to his real-life work in politics. He has been in active politics, campaigning for the AIADMK and AMMK parties and is now with the BJP. He also had close ties with late former chief minister J Jayalalithaa and former DMDK chief Vijayakanth.

“If you see the late actor-politician MR Radha’s dialogues and comedy, they would constantly comment on the politics of that time. Everyone including students should know and understand politics, especially when we have abundant media resources available to us,” he says.