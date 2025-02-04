Sianister silence

Days after the announcement of late actor Daniel Balaji’s final film, RPM, director Prasad Prabhakar spoke to CE about the actor’s intensity in the film and how it will be on par with his performance in Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu. “I wanted him to become the character in RPM, not just Daniel Balaji, the actor,” he says, as he elaborates on the film’s premise.
“RPM is a suspense thriller based on criminals operating under the guise of packers and movers. We are selective about who gets access to our bedroom and bathroom. But among those who can enter are the packers and movers. What if their intentions are not good? That is the crux of the film.”
Agreeing that voice modulation was one of Daniel Balaji’s biggest strengths, Prasad explains, “He has already proven his brilliance with his dialogue delivery. I wanted his character to be unpredictable—someone who feels anger when insulted but does not express it.
His silence and unpredictable nature will add to the suspense in the story.” Prasad says Daniel Balaji’s demise is both a personal and professional loss. “He used to tell me that RPM would be his final project and that he wouldn’t be doing films anymore.
He said spirituality was his true calling and that he would dedicate himself to that pursuit after this film. A month later, he passed away,” says the director.
Backed by singer Kalpana Raghavendar, RPM also features Kovai Sarala, YG Mahendran, Ilavarasu, and Devadarshini in key roles. The technical crew includes composer Sebastian Rozario, editor Antony, and cinematographer Aniyan Chitrasala. Prasad concludes, “The film is currently in the post-production stage, and we are aiming for a release either at the end of March or in April.”