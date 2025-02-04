Sianister silence

Agreeing that voice modulation was one of Daniel Balaji’s biggest strengths, Prasad explains, “He has already proven his brilliance with his dialogue delivery. I wanted his character to be unpredictable—someone who feels anger when insulted but does not express it.

His silence and unpredictable nature will add to the suspense in the story.” Prasad says Daniel Balaji’s demise is both a personal and professional loss. “He used to tell me that RPM would be his final project and that he wouldn’t be doing films anymore.

He said spirituality was his true calling and that he would dedicate himself to that pursuit after this film. A month later, he passed away,” says the director.

Backed by singer Kalpana Raghavendar, RPM also features Kovai Sarala, YG Mahendran, Ilavarasu, and Devadarshini in key roles. The technical crew includes composer Sebastian Rozario, editor Antony, and cinematographer Aniyan Chitrasala. Prasad concludes, “The film is currently in the post-production stage, and we are aiming for a release either at the end of March or in April.”