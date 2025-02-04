When passion meets perseverance

Actor Nikhil Nair, who plays a prominent role in the upcoming Ajith Kumar-starrer Vidaamuyarchi, hails from a distinguished film family. “For three generations, my family has been into cinema, and they all inspired me. My grandfather, K Balaji, is a producer and actor who worked extensively in Tamil cinema, producing films like the original Billa.

My uncle, my mother’s brother, Suresh Balaji, is also a producer,” says Nikhil. He then adds, as if it were a minor detail, “I also have another uncle who acts in Malayalam. His name is Mohanlal, and his son Pranav is also an actor.”

Despite their film background, Nikhil’s family encouraged him to pursue a degree before entering cinema. Heeding their advice, he earned a bachelor’s degree in architecture. However, Nikhil admits that acting was his true passion. He notes that his background in architecture has unexpectedly helped his acting career, particularly in developing his spatial awareness. “In architecture, you have to understand how spaces work,” he explains. “This is crucial for acting as well. As an actor, you need to be aware of your movement within the frame.”

Nikhil’s first acting experience was a harsh lesson in the realities of filmmaking. He filmed and dubbed his scenes for director Rajiv Menon’s Sarvam Thaala Mayam, only to discover they were cut from the final edit. “I was in the credits but not in the film,” he recalls. “It was disheartening, but it taught me a valuable lesson: in cinema, nothing is certain until the final cut.” This experience has played a part in Nikhil being cautious about discussing his role in Vidaamuyarchi.

“I cannot reveal too much because I don’t know how much of my performance will make it into the final film. But I can tell you it is a unique role, unlike anything I have seen in Tamil cinema. It is an actor’s dream,” he says.