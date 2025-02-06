‘Women in Ajith sir’s films always have a strong presence’

In 2012, when Regina Cassandra made her Telugu debut with Siva Manasulo Sruthi, she encountered a rather brash question in one of her very first interviews. “I remember being asked about the “shelf life” of a heroine right after entering the industry.

My response? ‘There’s no milk packet on a shelf here—why ask about shelf life?’” As a beginner in the industry, one would be wary of handling such insensitive questions but Regina says she took it in a positive manner. She says, “It challenged me and shaped my approach to handling the media. I’ve always had the gift of the gab, so I took it in stride.”

Having started her career in 2005 as a supporting character in Kanda Naal Mudhal, Regina has completed 20 years in the industry. One question she constantly faced over these years is, “When will you be a part of a star film?” Two decades later, the actor gets that break with Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi, and she says she feels “blessed” to have gotten the opportunity.

“They say great things take time, and I’d like to believe this is one of them,” she says. In Vidaamuyarchi, Regina takes on the role of Arjun’s partner, a character with grey shades—a territory that isn’t new to her. Having portrayed several flawed characters, Regina had one key reason for choosing this role: “From what I’ve seen in Ajith sir’s films, the women in them always have a strong presence.” In the film’s trailer, Regina is seen delivering sharp, biting lines to Ajith, a moment that might make one wonder if she felt intimidated.

However, she’s quick to dismiss the thought. “The fact that he is who he is was definitely not on my mind,” she asserts. Emphasising that actors should be viewed as their characters rather than the stars they are, she adds, “No actor should think, ‘Oh, I’m acting with this person.’ If you do—especially when you’re new—you need to work on yourself.” Having said that, Regina also busts myths about the concept of stardom, as she says, “It is the people around the star rather than the star themselves who make it seem like it’s a big deal.”