‘Marriage should never be a full stop for female actors’

They say, “Life comes full circle,” and for actor Devayani, this adage recently became a reality. Having spent years in front of the camera, the versatile actor stepped behind it for the first time, directing Kaikuttai Rani, a short film that won an award at the Jaipur International Film Festival.

Reflecting on her favourite aspect of filmmaking, she shares, “I conceived an idea, shaped it into a story, and put it down on paper. Watching those words come to life on set was fascinating,” she says, adding that the actors breathed life into the character just as she has done all these years.

“Another magical experience was seeing the film take shape in the editing room - deciding what stays and what goes. The journey from script to screen is an indescribable joy.”

In this conversation, Devayani speaks about her filmmaking experience, her career, her definition of the word ‘homely’ and more.

Excerpts:

How did your experience as an actor differ from your experience as a director? What were some challenges you endured in the process?

As an actor, everything is set up for me—I arrive on set, and the scene is ready. Over time, I became used to this comfort. But stepping into filmmaking turned the process upside down. Acting is second nature to me, but filmmaking requires planning every detail beforehand. As the captain of the ship, I had to lead the team, manage resources, and stick to the schedule. This journey taught me invaluable lessons in filmmaking, resourcefulness, and problem-solving.