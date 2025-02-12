‘I came into cinema expecting the unexpected’

Actor Arav, who stars in a prominent role in the recent action thriller Vidaamuyarchi alongside Ajith Kumar, has had an interest in cinema since childhood and initially aspired to be a director. Reminiscing about his early days, he says, “Getting into acting, like the film’s title Vidaamuyarchi suggests, requires perseverance.

Since I did not know how to break into the industry, I thought directing would be a more accessible entry point. My experience in school dramas, which I acted in, wrote, and directed, fuelled this interest in shaping scenes and performances.” He then adds, “I approached directors to work under them as an assistant, but everyone suggested that I become an actor instead. Then, I got some small chances in films. Soon, I earned a big break through Bigg Boss Tamil, eventually leading to hero and villain roles.”

Speaking of villains, Arav’s first major role before Vidaamuyarchi came in Magizh Thirumeni’s thriller Kalaga Thalaivan (2022), opposite Udhayanidhi Stalin. On the evolution of his equation with the filmmaker from then to now, Arav says, “I had such faith in him that I didn’t even read the Vidaamuyarchi script or ask about my character.” The actor continues, “Magizh sir is a perfectionist.

He works extensively on his screenplay and writes well-defined characters, conscious of making them resonate with the audience.” Arav describes his work in Vidaamuyarchi as a “challenging and rewarding experience.” He then goes on to credit Magizh’s meticulous direction for his character’s portrayal. “He defined every detail, from action sequences and expressions of anger and joy down to my posture. Playing such a unique character with consistent energy was a great experience.”

The actor encountered an accident during the shoot of the film with Ajith in a car. He recounts, “It was my first-ever accident in life. I knew that the car would topple, but I had full trust in Ajith sir’s ability to handle it. After the accident, I realised Ajith sir was hurrying to get out of the car to help me. He is always concerned about his co-stars. I told him I came into the film industry expecting such situations.” A break in filming allowed Arav to observe Ajith more closely.