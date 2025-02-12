‘I came into cinema expecting the unexpected’
Actor Arav, who stars in a prominent role in the recent action thriller Vidaamuyarchi alongside Ajith Kumar, has had an interest in cinema since childhood and initially aspired to be a director. Reminiscing about his early days, he says, “Getting into acting, like the film’s title Vidaamuyarchi suggests, requires perseverance.
Since I did not know how to break into the industry, I thought directing would be a more accessible entry point. My experience in school dramas, which I acted in, wrote, and directed, fuelled this interest in shaping scenes and performances.” He then adds, “I approached directors to work under them as an assistant, but everyone suggested that I become an actor instead. Then, I got some small chances in films. Soon, I earned a big break through Bigg Boss Tamil, eventually leading to hero and villain roles.”
Speaking of villains, Arav’s first major role before Vidaamuyarchi came in Magizh Thirumeni’s thriller Kalaga Thalaivan (2022), opposite Udhayanidhi Stalin. On the evolution of his equation with the filmmaker from then to now, Arav says, “I had such faith in him that I didn’t even read the Vidaamuyarchi script or ask about my character.” The actor continues, “Magizh sir is a perfectionist.
He works extensively on his screenplay and writes well-defined characters, conscious of making them resonate with the audience.” Arav describes his work in Vidaamuyarchi as a “challenging and rewarding experience.” He then goes on to credit Magizh’s meticulous direction for his character’s portrayal. “He defined every detail, from action sequences and expressions of anger and joy down to my posture. Playing such a unique character with consistent energy was a great experience.”
The actor encountered an accident during the shoot of the film with Ajith in a car. He recounts, “It was my first-ever accident in life. I knew that the car would topple, but I had full trust in Ajith sir’s ability to handle it. After the accident, I realised Ajith sir was hurrying to get out of the car to help me. He is always concerned about his co-stars. I told him I came into the film industry expecting such situations.” A break in filming allowed Arav to observe Ajith more closely.
Arav joined Ajith on a bike trip to Coorg and later travelled to Dubai for his car race. He arrived the day after Ajith’s training accident, but witnessing the actor’s calm demeanour in videos of the crash did not surprise him. “He is gritty and incredibly determined,” Arav talks about his Vidaamuyarchi co-star with a great deal of respect.
The actor reveals that Ajith was fully focused on his race at the time and even asked about how he was doing in training. “It is remarkable how he went there with very limited practice, dealt with extremely powerful cars, competed with people aged around 20, and yet finished with a difference of three to four seconds.”
Arav also speaks about how his emphasis on fitness and strength training came in handy during the film’s shoot. He says it helped him remain calm during the on-set accident and deal with the situation “to a great extent.” Arav’s martial arts background has also been beneficial for him as an actor.
“Real fighting and on-screen action are different,” he explains, “But martial arts training from a young age has helped me with timing, flexibility, and a certain style that translates well on screen.”
The actor says that he learnt silambam much later in life, specifically for sword fights in films. He also does not find it hard to juggle busy film shoots and keep in touch with martial arts, with practice becoming easier for him because it is there in his “muscle memory.”He goes on to add, “I have always wanted to be an action star,” citing Bruce Lee as an inspiration.
Arav also reminisces about shooting the film in Azerbaijan, a place where he says “the weather changes each day” and “the wind can even throw people away.” Despite this, the actor described it as an enjoyable experience, particularly for the camaraderie among the cast and crew.