Prime Video announces premiere date for Suzhal 2

On Tuesday, Prime Video announced that the second season of Suzhal – The Vortex will premiere on the streamer on February 28. The show’s lead actors, Kathir and Aishwarya Rajesh, will be reprising their roles from the first season.

Suzhal 2 also features Lal, Saravanan, Gouri Kishan, Monisha Blessy, Samyuktha Vishwanathan, Shrisha, Abhirami Bose, Nikhila Sankar, Rini, Kalaivani Bhaskar and Ashwini Nambiar in pivotal roles, along with Manjima Mohan and Kayal Chandran making special appearances.

The second season of Suzhal is set against the backdrop of the Ashtakaali festival, an annual festival held in the fictional village of Kaalipattanam in Tamil Nadu.

Written and created by Pushkar and Gayatri, the series is directed by Sarjun KM and Bramma. It is backed by Wallwatcher Films.

Speaking about the upcoming season, Pushkar and Gayatri said in a press note, “The love and adulation that the first season of Suzhal—The Vortex received, followed by Vadhandhi—The Fable of Velonie, our second collaboration which garnered widespread acclaim as well, is a testament to how streaming has paved the way for local stories with a compelling narrative across formats, region- and language-agnostic.