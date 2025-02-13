Vikram Prabhu’s next titled 'Love Marriage'

Earlier, we reported that Vikram Prabhu is set to star as a police officer in a drama from debutant filmmaker Suresh. Now, the first look poster and title for the actor’s next film has been released. Titled Love Marriage, Vikram Prabhu will be seen alongside Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse star Sushmitha Bhat, in her Tamil debut.

The production banner Rise East Entertainment, which backed last year’s Kavin-starrer Star, announced the project on Wednesday. It marks the directorial debut of Shanmuga Priyan, who served as an associate director for Anand Shankar on NOTA and Enemy, and as a co-director with Ra Karthik on Nitham Oru Vaanam.

Set in Gobichettipalayam, Love Marriage revolves around a 33-year-old man (Vikram Prabhu) who is going through an arranged marriage. Speaking about the film’s plot, director Shanmuga Priyan shares, “In our country, we have this issue where a person faces marital pressure from his family and society once he crosses 30 years.

At the beginning of the film, the hero undergoes that situation; then, he gets a marital alliance, and the rest of the plot revolves around how he and his family cope with the wedding pressure.” Despite the film’s rural backdrop and plot about a sensitive topic, Shanmuga points out that it is not treated as a social issue-based drama.

Calling it an entertainer with a blend of family drama and romantic comedy elements, Shanmuga says that there is an element of surprise in the film, although it has no major conflict, and that it marks a new genre for Vikram Prabhu. “He does not play a hero in the conventional sense but rather a peaceful character,” reveals Shanmuga.

While Sushmitha is known for her work in Kannada and Telugu cinema and played an important role in the Malayalam film Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse, Shanmuga says that she wrapped Love Marriage before being cast in the Gautham Vasudev Menon directorial, starring Mammootty.