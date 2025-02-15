Play It Again, Sam

Samantha Ruth Prabhu needs no calling card. With her acting chops having made her a national sensation, the 37-year-old has a new preoccupation. Samantha has turned entrepreneur. “I think buying a pickleball team was a natural progression.

Anyone who knows me is aware that I’m very passionate about health and wellness and speak about it and engage in activities around it whenever possible. While growing up, I was always focused on studying like most Indian children. I never ever picked up a sport, and I always regret not doing that.”

Samantha’s social media presence speaks volumes about the actor’s love for fitness. “According to the WHO’s statistics, almost 50 per cent of Indian adults do not fit the basic requirement of physical fitness. I think those statistics are scary because they translate into obesity, diabetes, and mental health issues.

Also, I think it is not just about owning a sports team; it’s about getting people to get moving, and pickleball is the easiest sport to pick. I’m having so much fun building things from scratch, giving it all my time, my energy, my love and my passion.”

Having stepped into the world of sports, the actor says that she didn’t have sportsman qualities as a young adult. “While growing up, I didn’t learn much of the things like gracefully losing, resilience, and fighting back. So, I think that having sports as a part of your life to understand the true spirit of sportsmanship is so very important.

I realise how much I missed out on that. So, when the opportunity came by to buy a sports team, I immediately knew that it was part of the bigger dream that I had around health.”

Samantha, who used to take multiple film projects a year, believes she’s now taken herself out of the race. She says, “I think I only want to be a part of passion projects. Simply, the ones I truly believe in. I know that there was a point in time where if I didn’t have three movies releasing a year, I would feel like I’m a failure. But now I take up a role only if I feel absolutely interested, and if it gives me sleepless nights worrying how I’m going to crack it.”