A burning issue

National Award-winning producer J Sathish Kumar AKA JSK Sathish has stepped into the shoes of a director for the recently released crime thriller 'Fire'. The film stars Balaji Murugadoss, Sakshi Agarwal, Chandini Tamilarasan, and Rakshitha Mahalakshmi.

He says that 'Fire', which is based on the infamous Nagercoil Kasi case, reflected his concern on the increasing lack of safety for women. He says, “My film has a semblance of the Kasi case. But in reality, this is about several other ‘Kasis’ who are not exposed yet.”

JSK says that his experience as a producer, choosing scripts, helped refine his writing. “I wrote three drafts of the script. In every step during the writing process, I was cautious not to make the film feed into voyeurism.” Sakshi and Chandini share that 'Fire' has been a revelation to them with regard to the kinds of manipulators existing in society.

Both actors agree that parental neglect lays the fertile ground for such sexual predators. Chandini says, “I know young women, due to parental neglect, get married off at a very young age to men with nefarious intentions. I was taken aback by the stories of the victims in 'Fire'.”

Adding to Chandini’s point, Sakshi says, “Not just the lower middle-class women, the perpetrators know what buttons to push for different kinds of women.” Offering an insight into the mindset of the criminals, JSK shares, “Even in the Kasi case, the victims belong to different strata of the society. Sexual vultures are not just targeting the vulnerable women, but they set their eyes even on the affluent and confident.”

Both actors highlighted the need for sexual education. Sakshi says, “Men shouldn’t view women with the curiosity of viewing an unexplored territory. They should rather view them as friends. I would also request women not to believe people so easily. Having said that, the recent Atul Shubash case also highlights that not all wrongs in a society can be attributed to men.”