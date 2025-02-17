A full house of fun: Darshan to headline T Raja Vel’s directorial debut ‘House Mates’

Last week, it was announced that Kanaa-fame Darshan, is all set to headline House Mates next. The film marks the directorial debut of T Raja Vel, who has also written the screenplay. The filmmaker has previously worked as a co-director with director Ajay Gnanamuthu and was a part of the writing team for Demonte Colony 2.

Apart from Darshan, House Mates also stars Kaali Venkat, Arsha Chandini Baiju, Vinodini, Dheena, Abdool Lee, and Master Henrik in prominent roles. Opening up about the film’s storyline, T Raja Vel shares, “After tying the knot, Darshan moves into a new apartment, only to encounter a series of strange incidents. What begins as an unsettling experience soon spirals into a chaotic comedy, entangling both his family and Kaali Venkat’s.

How these two families navigate the madness forms the crux of the film.” The director says that the film gives importance to all characters in the story and not just the lead, which led him to choose Darshan as the protagonist. “I chose Darshan for the film because it is a character-oriented story. If I had chosen a star, I would’ve been forced to make compromises to the script.