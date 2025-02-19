R Madhavan’s GD Naidu biopic titled G.D.N

Earlier, we reported that actor-director R Madhavan is set to portray the late G D Naidu in his biopic. On Tuesday, the makers announced the film’s title as G.D.N.

Directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, the biopic of the renowned inventor and engineer also features Jayaram, Priyamani, and Yogi Babu in prominent roles.

While the film commenced production with an international schedule last year, the Indian schedule is set to begin next week in Coimbatore, the birthplace of G D Naidu. Aravind Kamalanathan will be the film’s cinematographer and creative producer, while Govind Vasantha will compose the music.

G.D.N. is produced by Varghese Moolan and Vijay Moolan under the banner of Varghese Moolan Pictures in association with Mediamax Productions and Tricolour Films, owned by Madhavan and Sarita Madhavan.

Tricolour Films previously backed Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Madhavan’s National Award-winning directorial debut based on the life of Indian aerospace scientist Nambi Narayanan.

G D Naidu, often referred to as the ‘Edison of India’ and the ‘Wealth Creator of Coimbatore,’ was a pioneering innovator and entrepreneur.