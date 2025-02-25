Sound of horror

Director Arivazhagan’s Eeram (2009), with its unusual premise, broke the mould of conventional Tamil horror in its time. The film also catapulted Aadhi into the limelight. 16 years later, the actor and director have reunited for another horror film, Sabdham.

While Eeram had water as a central element, Sabdham revolves around sound. Arivazhagan says, “I had planned to work on this film five years back and I wrote this story with Aadhi in mind.” With their decade-long friendship, it was only a matter of time before Aadhi said yes to the film. The actor says, “When he narrated the story, It was way too engaging for me to say no.”

Since both Eeram and Sabdham are horror films headlined by Aadhi, Arivazhagan made sure that there were no traces of Eeram in the upcoming film.

Aadhi says, “Both of them are completely different films. He (Arivazhagan) designed my character Ruben Vaidyalingam, a tall and interesting geek, in a way that there’s no trace of Vasudevan (Eeram) in it.” Arivazhagan adds, “This is the first time we are bringing the concept of a paranormal investigator to Tamil cinema; it needs to be relatable as well. I took inspiration from real-life investigators.”

Even though Sabdham comes three years after the release of his SonyLIV web series Tamil Rockerz, Arivazhagan says he has three to four scripts in hand. “I am still on my toes, eager to keep pushing myself, but everything needs to fall in the right place.

Only when the right producer came on board for Sabdham, the project took off,” he says, with Aadhi adding, “He is a very quick filmmaker. There is absolutely no confusion with his direction. He doesn’t even reshoot a single scene.

He is like a sculptor. Some directors, after multiple successes, ask their associates to direct for them. But Arivazhagan is not like that, he is very possessive about his work.” Elaborating on his directorial style, Arivazhagan shares, “Whether it’s a horror film or an action thriller, I always strive for realism in my storytelling.

I decide the colour palette of the film before I begin writing the story. If you take any scene in Eeram, it would have either taken place before, after, or during a rain. So, It had a blue tone throughout.